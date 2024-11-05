Primary Health Center Inspected
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District Focal Person for Nutrition Sialkot Dr. Muhammad Adnan visited Primary Health Center Ugoki and reviewed the record of medicines, general store items, wards and surgical equipment including staff attendance.
He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the staff, cleanliness of the labor room, security arrangements and vital counter being fully functional.
He said that it is the responsibility of the administration to perform its duties efficiently and to inform the district administration immediately about whatever the needs of the health center are so that they can be fulfilled and timely facilities are available for patients.
