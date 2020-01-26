Primary health secretary cancels general duty of employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued orders to send back employees to their respective departments by cancelling their general duties at the P&SH Secretariat.

Meanwhile, CO Lahore has written a letter in this regard.

Employees from various districts including Lahore were posted on general duty to the secretary's office. A few days ago, Muhammad Usman had ordered for cancellation of general duties. The secretary said timely delivery of health services and facilities to people across province was top priority.

Strict legal action would be taken against the staff who would not join their duties in their assigned districts, he added.