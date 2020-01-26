UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Primary Health Secretary Cancels General Duty Of Employees

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

Primary health secretary cancels general duty of employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued orders to send back employees to their respective departments by cancelling their general duties at the P&SH Secretariat.

Meanwhile, CO Lahore has written a letter in this regard.

Employees from various districts including Lahore were posted on general duty to the secretary's office. A few days ago, Muhammad Usman had ordered for cancellation of general duties. The secretary said timely delivery of health services and facilities to people across province was top priority.

Strict legal action would be taken against the staff who would not join their duties in their assigned districts, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore From Top

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

22 minutes ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.