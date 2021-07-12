Primary, middle schools reopened after summer vacations in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday reopened Primary and middle schools after 11 days of summer vacations.

The department had announced summer vacations from July 1 to 11, closing classes from nursery to 8th in the public sector schools.

Cadet colleges and private schools in the province were allowed to determine the closure of schools or otherwise in lieu of summer vacations on their own.