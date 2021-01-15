Primary, middle schools to open on Feb 01 due to increasing trend in corona cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Federal Government, after scrutiny of current COVID-19 pandemic situation, Friday extended the date for reopening of Primary and middle schools (Class 1-8) from January 25 to February 1, in order to ensure safety of students.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced the decision, at a press conference after a detailed meeting with Provincial Education and Health Ministers and Secretaries at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). It thoroughly reviewed current COVID-19 situation in the country prior to formally announcing the decision with regard to reopening of educational institutions across the country.

In his briefing to media, Shafqat Mahmood said the government's prior decision will be followed regarding reopening of High & Intermediate Schools (9-12) from 18th of January and Universities from 1st February. "This year no student will be promoted without examinations", he added.

He said the government would again review the pandemic situation during the next week prior to opening of primary schools on 1st February.

In the meeting, further decisions will be taken keeping in view positivity ratio in cities, he added.

He pointed out that educational institutions had been closed on November 26, due to the increasing trend in positivity rate which was 7.14 percent at that time. The experts had now informed that due to closure of educational institutions, the positivity rate had declined from 7.14 to 6 percent. he added.

The coronavirus cases, he said, were still increasing in the country and added the education sector had faced huge loss due to pandemic during the last eight months.

Shafqat said that the infection in major urban centers was still higher, therefore in the next week, NCOC would decide about re-opening of educational institutions in high risk cities.

He said currently average deaths had been counted 44 per day as compared to 46 few days back. The daily cases average in the country was around 2300 as compared to 3000 few days back, added.

He further informed that the critical patients in the country have increased from 1958 to 2339.