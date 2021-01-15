UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Primary, Middle Schools To Open On Feb 01 To Ensure Safety Of Children: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Primary, middle schools to open on Feb 01 to ensure safety of children: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Federal Government, after scrutiny of current COVID-19 pandemic situation, Friday extended the date for reopening of Primary and middle schools (Class 1-8) from January 25 to February 1, in order to ensure safety of children.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood announced the decision, at a press conference after a detailed meeting with Provincial Education and Health Ministers and Secretaries at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). It thoroughly reviewed current COVID-19 situation in the country prior to formally announcing the decision with regard to reopening of educational institutions across the country.

In his briefing to media, Shafqat Mahmood said the government's prior decision will be followed regarding reopening of High & Intermediate Schools (9-12) from 18th of January and Universities from 1st February. "This year no student will be promoted without examinations", he added.

He said the government would again review the pandemic situation during the next week prior to opening of primary schools on 1st February.

In the meeting, further decisions will be taken keeping in view positivity ratio in cities, he added.

He pointed out that educational institutions had been closed on November 26, due to the increasing trend in positivity rate which was 7.14 percent at that time. The experts had now informed that due to closure of educational institutions, the positivity rate had declined from 7.14 to 6 percent. he added.

The coronavirus cases, he said, were still increasing in the country and added the education sector had faced huge loss due to pandemic during the last eight months.

Shafqat said that the infection in major urban centers was still higher, therefore in the next week, NCOC would decide about re-opening of educational institutions in high risk cities.

He said currently average deaths had been counted 44 per day as compared to 46 few days back. The daily cases average in the country was around 2300 as compared to 3000 few days back, added.

He further informed that the critical patients in the country have increased from 1958 to 2339.

Related Topics

Education Student January February November Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Lahore on day-long official tour

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,407 new COVID-19 cases, 3,168 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Video of Orange Line security officials beating wo ..

23 minutes ago

UK Ban on Arrivals From South America, Portugal, C ..

32 minutes ago

Citizens Alert: Federal Capital's air quality unhe ..

32 minutes ago

Germany's DB Schenker halts UK deliveries over Bre ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.