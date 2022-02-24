Primary responsibility of universities to conduct research: Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that Primary responsibility of universities was to conduct research and students must focus on quality research.

She was addressing the third Convocation 2022 of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) as guest of honour here, while Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was chief guest at the ceremony.

The Minister said the UHS had played an important role in research in medicine. The main task of a university was quality research, she added.

She said that available data and its analysis were very important in the diagnosis and treatment from medical perspective.

She said that controlling COVID-19 would not have been possible in Pakistan without the establishment of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), adding that the whole world was praising Pakistan for overcoming corona pandemic. She said that the establishment of University of Child Health Sciences was a success of the present government and added the University would be first of its kind in the subcontinent.

"Our government has strengthened the universities in the province," she said and added, "Youngsters are pride and future of the nation." She said the PTI government was spending the taxpayers money on public alone and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working to improve the standard of living of the common man.

She said that Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card, Ehsas Card and Kissan Card were key steps to improve the life of common man. She informed that Punjab was setting up 23 new hospitals and eight of them Mother and Child Hospitals.

She said that the Sehat Card was a breath of fresh air for the common man. "We are setting up 600-bedded Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram Hospital," she added.

She said that the Mother and Child Block of Ganga Ram Hospital would have departments of all super specialties including Urogynecology and Oncology.

Dr. Yasmin disclosed that Ganga Ram Hospital would also provide test tube baby facility.

She said the government was spending Rs 400 billion in the next three years to provide free health care to the people through Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Card and by March 31, 2022, all 30 million families of the province would be provided Sehat Card while around 700 hospitals had been empaneled. "As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are following Riyasat-e-Madina model," she said.

She said that the previous government was running the health department with 50 per cent of approved human resource strength whereas now the Health department had so far hired 48,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. She said that 100,000 new jobs in Health department would be given.

She said that all nursing schools in Punjab had been upgraded to nursing colleges.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Javed Akram congratulated the outstanding students and their parents.

Later, the Punjab Governor, UHS vice chancellor presented a shield to the Health Minister.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi. Chairman board of Governors Justice (retd) Tassadaq Hussain Jillani, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Al-Farid, students and faculty members were present in the convocation.