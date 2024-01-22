Open Menu

Primary School Named After Laaiq Sindhi Upgraded

Published January 22, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The school named after eminent journalist and teacher Laaiq Sindhi located in village mori manger taluka has been upgraded to middle level.

According to details, Director Private Schools Hyderabad Professor Muhaammad Anwer Qureshi had visited school and expressed satisfaction on school functioning.

Keeping in view the number of children and efforts of school management Laiq Sindhi Primary school was upgraded.

Residents expressed their pleasure on the upgradation of School.

