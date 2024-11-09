Primary school teacher tortured and killed

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A Primary school teacher was badly tortured and later killed with an excavation tool in the Moza Khaldo area here on Saturday.

The complainant, Faqir Sher told Chota Lahore police that his 30-year-old son, Hassan Faraz, a primary school teacher went out of the house in Shabgai Muhalla and did not return. He said his son's phone was also switched off.

During the search, he said information was received that the body of his son, Hassan Faraz was laying in fields in Khaldo area. Upon reaching the site, he told police that he found the tortured and lifeless body of his son. He further told the police that his family has no enmity with anyone and did not know who killed his son in such a brutal way.

Chota Lahore police have started an investigation after registering a case against unknown killers.