Primary school teachers call off strike as demands accepted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Following successful negotiations with the representative of the provincial government, the primary school teachers called off their strike on the fifth day here on Saturday.

President All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), Aziz Ullah Khan told media persons that primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will reopen on Monday, 11th November. He said the government has accepted all our demands and constituted a committee that will address the issues of teachers’ upgradation and other demands within a period of one month.

From the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government side, MNA Arbab Sher Ali held a successful dialogue with the representatives of protesting teachers.

According to the outcome of the dialogue the induction pay scale of the primary teachers will be upgraded from scale 12 to 14 while the primary head teachers’ scale will be upgraded from 15 to scale 16.

During negotiations, it was also agreed upon that for induction in scale 14, the required qualification of the candidate will be BA or BSC.

According to the Secretary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the teachers’ upgradation will cost a sum of Rs 11 billion to the provincial government. The Finance Department had earlier estimated an amount of Rs 34 billion for liabilities including the teachers’ pension.

He assured that the provincial government will also issue the regularization orders of some 13000 teachers of the province.

Besides, he said 3000 teachers from seven districts will be promoted and for approval of the CP Fund, an approval from the provincial cabinet would soon be acquired. He said the decision of forced retirement will also be reversed.

The KP government representative, Arbab Sher Ali said he will hold a decisive meeting with government officials to ensure implementation on pledges made with the teachers.