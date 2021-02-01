UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Primary Schools Open After Winter Vacation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Primary schools open after winter vacation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Like in other parts of the province, schools in district Faisalabad opened on Monday, Feb 1, 2021, for Primary to middle standard students, after end of the winter vacation.

The educational institutions in Punjab were closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic before time. In the beginning, the educational institutions were closed for winter vacation up to Dec 25, 2020, but the closure duration was later on extended for primary to middle level students up to Feb 1, 2021 due to severity of the second wave of coronavirus.

However, Matriculation and Intermediate classes were resumed on January 17, 2021.

A spokesman for the education Department said on Monday that special checking teams had been activated to conduct surprise checking and ensure recommencement of primary to middle level classes in educational institutes of Faisalabad.

Heads of all schools have been directed to ensure full implementation of the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab January 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

31 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

32 minutes ago

Sports competitions to be held in SBBU Nawabshah f ..

3 seconds ago

1488 outlaws held with contraband in January

4 seconds ago

Pesco conducts nighttime operation in Mardan

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.