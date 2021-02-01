Primary schools open after winter vacation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Like in other parts of the province, schools in district Faisalabad opened on Monday, Feb 1, 2021, for Primary to middle standard students, after end of the winter vacation.

The educational institutions in Punjab were closed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic before time. In the beginning, the educational institutions were closed for winter vacation up to Dec 25, 2020, but the closure duration was later on extended for primary to middle level students up to Feb 1, 2021 due to severity of the second wave of coronavirus.

However, Matriculation and Intermediate classes were resumed on January 17, 2021.

A spokesman for the education Department said on Monday that special checking teams had been activated to conduct surprise checking and ensure recommencement of primary to middle level classes in educational institutes of Faisalabad.

Heads of all schools have been directed to ensure full implementation of the anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added.