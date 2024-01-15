Open Menu

Primary Schools Reopened After Winter Break With Normal Timings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Primary schools reopened after winter break with normal timings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) After an extended winter break until January 14, both the public and private Primary schools reopened on Monday in winter zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had been in the grip of dense fog coupled with severe cold waves since early January.

Keeping in view the harsh weather conditions and health concerns of the children, the provincial government extended the winter vacations for primary schools for a week in plain areas.

In addition to this, the education department also adjusted the timings of middle, high and higher secondary schools for a week to ensure the safety of students as the temperatures were continuously dropping in the province.

According to a notification from the Education department, all the primary, middle and high secondary schools would observe normal timings i.e. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now onward.

It is pertinent to mention here that originally slated from December 23 to 31, the winter vacations have been extended for the last few years due to climate change and harsh weather conditions in January.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education January December All From Government P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

17 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

1 day ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

1 day ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

1 day ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

1 day ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

1 day ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan