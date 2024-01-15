Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera

Both private and public primary schools in the district reopened on Monday after extended winter vacations amid foggy weather conditions

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Both private and public Primary schools in the district reopened on Monday after extended winter vacations amid foggy weather conditions.

The winter vaccinations were scheduled from December 23 to 31 but the provincial government had extended the winter vacations for primary schools for a week in plain areas until Jan 14 given the severe cold wave gripping almost all areas of the province.

The education department also adjusted the timings of middle, high, and higher secondary schools for a week to ensure the safety of students as the temperatures were continuously dropping in the province.

According to a notification of the Education department, all the primary, middle, and high secondary schools will observe normal timings i.e. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now onward.