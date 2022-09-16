UrduPoint.com

Primary Schools Teachers Hold Rally For Demands

September 16, 2022

Primary schools teachers hold rally for demands

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The district chapter of the All Primary Teachers Association(APTA) held a rally on Friday, demanding of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take solid measures for resolving their problems.

The rally which was attended by a large number of male and female primary schools teachers was taken out from Government Primary School No 3 and culminated in front of Dera Press Club with participants holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands.

Addressing the rally, APTA district president Muhammad Farooq said teachers were living in miserable conditions and hardly meeting daily expenditures of their households due to their low income as prices of daily use commodities and rates of gas and electricity bills were steadily going up, he added.

Thus, he said, the government should pay attention towards addressing problems of primary schools teachers and added that deduction from monthly pension of primary school teachers was not acceptable.

Similarly, he added that teachers who were currently serving on adhoc basis should be regularized and the authorities concerned should take all necessary measures in this regard.

He said new recruitment within the existing service structure and promotion of primary school teachers were their basic right according to promotion rules 2018.

Other office bearers of the association also spoke on the occasion and demanded of the government for practical measures for welfare of primary school teachers who played a key role in preparing the country's youth for future challenges.

