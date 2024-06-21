Open Menu

Primary Schools To Introduce Child-friendly Policy In ICT

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) In a bid to alleviate the burden on young students, government Primary schools have decided to introduce Child-Friendly Policy in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to a source of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional, Training, the federal government primary schools in the ICT are set to introduce a new policy from August 1.

As per the policy, students will no longer be required to carry their school books back and forth between home and school.

Instead, the schools will provide pigeon holes and book racks in the classrooms to store the books, making it a child-friendly and convenient learning environment. This initiative aims to reduce the weight of heavy school bags and promote a healthier and happier learning experience for the students.

This policy will effect after summer vacations and the necessary arrangements are being made in all government primary schools in the ICT.

