Primary Schools, Universities To Hold Classes From Feb 1 : Shafqat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Primary schools, universities to hold classes from Feb 1 : Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Education & Professional Trainings and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood Saturday said all Primary schools and universities would start classes from Monday.

Talking to the media persons in Sukkur during his visit to the tomb of Mir Masoom Shah Minaret, a Mughal era's monument, he said the country had witnessed "too much loss of education" due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shafqat Mehmood said that education played a crucial role in the economic development and growth of a country.

He underlined the need of using technology as it was crucial to ensure quality education.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, the minister said Pakistan needed to invest more in education sector in the coming years.

He said use of technology was vital to bridge the educational gap and better teaching methodologies would be helpful to ensure quality education.

