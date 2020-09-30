UrduPoint.com
Primary Section Of Schools In GB To Reopen On Thursday

Wed 30th September 2020

Primary Section of schools in GB to reopen on Thursday

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Caretaker education Minister Gilgit Baltistan Abdul Jahan Wednesday said the Primary section of schools would be reopened across Gilgit Baltistan on Thursday after a months-long break due to coronavirus.

Talking to media here, Abdul Jahan said that following the decision of Federal government, the educational institutions were being reopened by ensuring implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set to contain COVID-19.

He warned for strict action against those found not following SOPs.

The monitoring committees had been formed to monitor the implementation of SOPs in schools which would submit their recommendations and then the government would take further action accordingly, Abdul Jahan added.

More Stories From Pakistan

