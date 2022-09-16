Primary teachers protest against pension reforms

SHANGLA, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) ::All Primary Teachers Association Shangla Friday rejected pension reforms of government and demanded provision of allowance keeping in view increasing inflation.

Holding placards and chanting slogans, protesting held a demonstration in front of Shangla Press Club to press their demands.

They said that teachers are unable to survive in increasing inflation and demand of government to give them allowance.

They termed pension reforms a step that would further squeeze the already constricting financial resources of teachers and also increase their miseries.

They also demanded giving BPS 15 for BA, BSc teachers and BPS 16 and 17 for head teachers.