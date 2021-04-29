UrduPoint.com
Prime Accused In TikTokers Killing Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:53 PM

Prime and only accused involved in killing four TikTokers in February this year was arrested by Nabi Bux Police Station from outside the City Court on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime and only accused involved in killing four TikTokers in February this year was arrested by Nabi Bux Police Station from outside the City Court on Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Sarfraz Nawaz, accused Rehman Khan alias Shooter s/o Faqeer Syed Khan had came to court for his bail when the police caught him from outside the City Court.

The arrested accused had shot killed four TikTokers near Anklesaria Hospital in Garden area of the city on February 2.

Deceased TikTokers were identified as Ruqaiya Muskan, Saddam Hussain, Syed Rehan Shah alias Inam Shah and Amir Khan.

