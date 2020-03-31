UrduPoint.com
Prime Foundation Distributes Face Masks, Soap Bars In North Waziristan, South Waziristan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Prime Foundation distributes face masks, soap bars in North Waziristan, South Waziristan

Prime Foundation in partnership of Concern Worldwide with funding support of USAID and OFDA is implementing Merged Areas Returnees Support Program (MARSP) in North and South Waziristan tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Foundation in partnership of Concern Worldwide with funding support of USAID and OFDA is implementing Merged Areas Returnees Support Program (MARSP) in North and South Waziristan tribal districts.

This program will address the unmet humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable returnees in tribal districts by improving access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities (WASH) coupled with the provision of basic nutrition services and the restoration of nonfunctional health facilities, says a press release.

The program will complement the ongoing humanitarian and recovery interventions carried out by various stakeholders in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this context, district administration of North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts called a meeting of all the international NGOs and local NGOs working in various sectors in the districts.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the precautionary and preventive measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, the district administration requested the representatives of all the NGOs to provide support in terms of essential NFIs to combat the pandemic.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Foundation being a health organization was also requested to provide material support.

In this regard, Prime Foundation in support of Concern Worldwide adopted the Information, education and Communication (IEC) material developed by government of Pakistan and UNICEF.

The IEC material is focused on sign and symptoms of coronavirus and its precautionary and preventive steps.

Prime Foundation printed around 4000 pamphlets and 200 banners and provided in equal quantity to district administration of North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts.

Prime Foundation also procured and provided 5060 pieces of soap bars and 3000 pieces of fabric face masks in equal quantity to district administration of North and South Waziristan tribal districts.

