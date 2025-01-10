Open Menu

Prime Foundation Releases Fresh Issue Of The Prime Times

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Media Department of Prime Foundation has released the latest issue of its flagship newsletter, The Prime Times.

This issue highlights a diverse range of activities, achievements, and initiatives undertaken by Prime Foundation and its affiliated institutions, including Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar Dental College, and allied teaching hospitals.

The newsletter provides an in-depth look at various academic, research, and healthcare milestones.

It features coverage of academic events aimed at fostering professional growth and innovation, recognition of research achievements in national forums, updates on community-focused healthcare initiatives and reports on co-curricular activities that promote holistic development and social responsibility.

The latest issue of The Prime Times is now available in digital format on the official Prime Foundation website.

More Stories From Pakistan