Prime Housing Society Launched For PR Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Housing Society in partnership with Partner Leaf Organization launched a special housing society for the employees of Pakistan Railways at Turlandai (Nisata) locality of district Charsadda on Sunday.

In first phase of the scheme 5000 registered employees of Pakistan Railways would be allotted plots in the scheme.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Mineral Development, Arif Ahmadzai and MPA Zahir Shah Toru participated in the launching ceremony.

The employees of Pakistan Railways would be allotted plots on soft installation while in next phase, employees of other public sector organizations and general public will also take benefit of the scheme.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Arif Ahmadzai said that the possession of own house is the dream of all government employees and lower middle income class.

The project, he said will also usher business and employment opportunities in Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

