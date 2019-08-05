UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Accords Approval To Water Project For Sindh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:28 PM

Prime Minister accords approval to water project for Sindh

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday accorded approval to a proposed project presented by the minister for water resources and chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to resolve the water issues of Sindh province including Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday accorded approval to a proposed project presented by the minister for water resources and chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to resolve the water issues of Sindh province including Karachi.

The prime minister gave his nod while chairing a meeting on the water resources and water issues in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzamil Hussain and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The minister concerned would soon formally make an announcement in that regard.

Vawda apprised the prime minister about the water resources of the country, specially the issues faced by Karachi and the Sindh province.

The chairman WAPDA briefed the prime minister about the proposed project to resolve the water issues in Sindh province.

The minister observed that the project would change fate of the province and the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated efforts of the minister and chairman WAPDA for presenting an effective and comprehensive project for the resolution of water issues in Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Water WAPDA Media Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

PIA successfully completes Pre-Hajj operations: Sp ..

14 seconds ago

Man murdered in Garhi Rangpur

17 seconds ago

Pak beat Chinese Taipei in Asian U23 volleyball c ..

18 seconds ago

Annual Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Nooh Sarwar inaugura ..

20 seconds ago

OGRA imposes ban on use of CNG in PSVs

4 minutes ago

AG Sindh inaugurates Sindh GP Fund Centers in Hyd, ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.