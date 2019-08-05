Prime Minister accords approval to water project for Sindh

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday accorded approval to a proposed project presented by the minister for water resources and chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to resolve the water issues of Sindh province including Karachi

The prime minister gave his nod while chairing a meeting on the water resources and water issues in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzamil Hussain and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The minister concerned would soon formally make an announcement in that regard.

Vawda apprised the prime minister about the water resources of the country, specially the issues faced by Karachi and the Sindh province.

The chairman WAPDA briefed the prime minister about the proposed project to resolve the water issues in Sindh province.

The minister observed that the project would change fate of the province and the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated efforts of the minister and chairman WAPDA for presenting an effective and comprehensive project for the resolution of water issues in Sindh.