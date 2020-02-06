Prime Minister accords top priority to education: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan accorded top priority to education as it was the main impelling cause for human progress and national development.

The prime minister was keen to encourage investment in the education sector, which was related to the future of Pakistan, she said during a meeting here with Quintin McKellar, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of University of Hertfordshire (UK), according to a press release.

"Education is the only way forward for socio-economic development of any society," Dr Firdous remarked.

She said Pakistan's population comprised 60 per cent youth that was why it was imperative to orient them towards quality education of international standards.

Welcoming the collaboration of University of Hertfordshire, UK with The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), Islamabad, she said Pakistan had a conducive environment for investment in education and higher education sectors.

She also commended the role of TMUC for setting a trend in imparting quality education to the students.

"Public-private partnership in education is sine qua non to boost the literacy rate of the country." Quintin McKellar said his university had a history of educating students from Pakistan and partnership with TMUC would further reinforce cooperation in the field of education.

He apprised the SAPM that over the next three years, they intended to expand the partnership by establishing international standard university campus in Pakistan.

The vice chancellor said the university located on the outskirts of London was offering business and computing degrees to 26,000 students annually. The public sector University of Hertfordshire was ranked as teaching excellence framework Gold Status with 97 per cent employability in the United Kingdom.

Dr Firdous assured the visiting dignitaries of her support to promote the cause of education in Pakistan and hoped that the visit of Quintin McKellar would offer an opportunity to learn from his experiences to uplift the education sector of the country.

Roots Millennium Education CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq apprised the SAPM of his educational institute's role in promoting education in the country.