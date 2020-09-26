UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Address At UNGA Widely Hailed In KP

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 11:34 PM

People of all walk of life here Saturday night highly appreciated the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and termed it as per wishes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan told APP that Prime Minister Imran Khan has deserved full credit and appreciation for highlighting the brutalities and attrocities of the occupational forces in the Indian illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir at UNGA in a very bold and effective manner.

He said Kashmir was a flashpoint between the two countries on which four wars have already fought and its resolution was must for lasting peace in South Asia.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the brutalities, human rights violations, communication blackout, use of pallet guns, amendments in domicile rules and draconian laws at IIOJK before world.

Information Officer (Retd) Misal Khan has termed PM Imran Khan address at UNGA was historic and highly praiseworthy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly informed the international community about all illegal actions taken by the Modi Government after revoking special status of IIOJK.

He said India could not hide its attorities, human rights abuses and extra judicial killings through its long communication blackout at IIOJK.

He said freedom movement in IIOJK has entered into decisive stage and time was near when people of IIOJK would soon achieve independence from the Indian yoke.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has boldly highlighted all the key issues and challenges being faced by Islamic World and raised voice for the oppressed people of IIOJK at the highest diplomatic forum in very effective manner.

Senior economist Sumbul Riaz termed the address of Prime Minister Imran was very comprehensive and foresighted.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has again proved that he was an Ambassador of Kashmir.

She congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his historic address and protecting interests of Pakistan.

