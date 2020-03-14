Prime Minister advises people to follow safety instructions in view of COVID 19

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while advising the nation to follow the safety instructions issued by the government, said that there was no need to panic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while advising the nation to follow the safety instructions issued by the government, said that there was no need to panic.

On his twitter account, the prime minister assured the nation that he was personally overseeing the measures to deal with Coronavirus (COVID 19) and would address them soon.

"I want to inform the nation I am personally overseeing measures to deal with COVID 19 & will address the nation soon.

I would advise people to follow safety instructions issued by our govt. While there is a need for caution there is no need for panic," he posted.

The prime minister further reiterated that the government was alert to the danger and had put in place adequate health protocols for the public safety.

"We are alert to the dangers & have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of our people. The WHO has commended our efforts as being amongst the best in the world," he added.