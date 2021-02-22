Prime Minister advises PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in 20 Daska polling stations

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate to ask for re-polling in 20 polling stations of NA-75 constituency of Daska

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday advised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's candidate to ask for re-polling in 20 polling stations of NA-75 constituency of Daska.

"So even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan) announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said he had always struggled for fair and free elections. The opposition was crying hoarse over in the Daska NA 75 bye-election, he added.

The prime minister reiterated the PTI wanted transparency that was why it was seeking open ballot for the Senate elections.