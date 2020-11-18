Prime Minister advises PTI legislators to resolve public issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday advised members of assemblies belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to keep close contact with the people of their respective areas and play their full role in resolution of their issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday advised members of assemblies belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to keep close contact with the people of their respective areas and play their full role in resolution of their issues.

The prime minister was talking to the PTI's members of national and provincial assemblies elected from Faisalabad, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The legislators presented various proposals for the resolution of problems being faced by the residents of the area.

Imran Khan also talked to the skilled persons and labourers' representatives, who appreciated the government's steps for the revival of industries and thanked the prime minister.

With the functioning of industrial process, the labourers were getting opportunities to work and earn, they added.

The representatives further apprised the prime minister that the industries in Faisalabad had been functioning round the clock, providing conducive environment to the industrial sector.

Separately, delegations of businessmen and exporters associated with the textile industry of Faisalabad also called on the prime minister.

They apprised the prime minister that due to the government's steps, all the allied industries of the sector had been revived fully after 14 years and were working at their fullest capacity. It was also contributing to enhanced value-added exports of the country.

They further said that due to the energy package, timely refunds and other facilities had resolved different issues of the exporters and the business community.

The exporters apprised the prime minister that during the coronavirus pandemic, the coordinated measures by the government not only provided employment security but also generated jobs opportunities.

The business community representatives said despite provision of 50,000 new jobs, the textile industry still required more than 100,000 labourers.

They expressed the resolve to take the textile exports from Rs 13 billion to Rs 21 billion in the next year.

They also expressed gratitude to the prime minister for giving representation to the business community during the consultation process.

The prime minister observed that despite coronavirus pandemic, the country's economy outlook was stable and directed the Ministry of Energy to resolve issues faced by the textile industry of Faisalabad at the earliest.

He also directed Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar to hold consultations with all the stakeholders for the establishment of an expo center in Faisalabad.

He also issued direction to the Ministry of Communication to start immediate work on the construction of an interchange at Motorway near Chak Jhumrah.

He also directed the Civil Aviation Authority to formulate a mechanism in collaboration with the traders' community on the proposal regarding the Faisalabad International Airport.