Prime Minister Advises Youth To Adhere To Truth, Justice, Valour

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:23 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his advice for the country's youth for adhering to the noble principles of truth, justice and valor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his advice for the country's youth for adhering to the noble principles of truth, justice and valor.

The prime minister shared a famous verse of Allama Iqbal saying "Sabaq phir parh sadaqat ka, adalat ka, shujaat ka - liya jaye ga tujh se kaam dunya ki imamat ka".

In the verse, the great poet had asked the Muslims to revise the lesson of truth, justice and bravery because he would be entrusted the task of leading the world.

"This was my basic message to youth during the sit-in. Even today, this is a priceless lesson for the young generation," the prime minister remarked.

