Prime Minister Advisor for adherence to Islamic values for promotion of Islamic banking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain on Wednesday said Islamic banking can be promoted in the country only when the Muslim society strictly adheres to the Quran and Hadith in their daily life.

" Only talking about Islam is not enough but we have to prove by practice," he asserted while speaking at a conference on Islamic Banking and Finance, hosted by Institute of Business Management here.

He said the economy could not be suddenly switched over to Islamic banking from conventional one, but Islamic banking would be working as parallel system and to compete with the existing banking system through better financial products and schemes. It would be left for the banking customers which system they opted.

Under Islamic banking, micro-finance institutions could better serve the people. There must be trust between Islamic banking and the borrowers.

He said Islamic banking could better play its role in providing finance to SMEs.

Islamic banking could also play dynamic role in financing PM's Low Cost Housing Scheme. Hence, he elaborated that after possession of a house, the rent from the incumbent would be treated as installments under the Diminishing Mushariqa scheme.

And, these payments would be converted into equity of the purchaser.

Islamic banking should specialize in the industry by moving to Mushariqa and Ijara schemes of financing. Islamic banking shared risk instead of shifting of risk of financing.

" I have talked to many people in different areas of the country who wanted to lend their money through Islamic banking.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain shared that as the governor of State Bank of Pakistan in 2002, he initiated change in rules of lending by banks and micro-finance institutions. He also took certain policy decisions towards promotion of Islamic banking in genuine manner as Islamic banking introduced by General Zia-ul-Haq was rejected by the people.

Former governor SBP emphasized on mainly the small businessmen to be transparent in keeping of their financial statements/record as it would help in growth of their businesses.

On this occasion, he listed the present government's achievements on economic front and various important steps taken in social sector.