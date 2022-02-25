(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig. (R) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi on Friday pledged to ensure capacity building of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) officers and officials to improve its performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Brig. (R) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi on Friday pledged to ensure capacity building of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) officers and officials to improve its performance.

The advisor expressed these views during a meeting with Director General, FIA along with senior officials recently, who apprised him on the overall working paradigm of the agency.

During the meeting, the advisor said the strength of anti-corruption and prosecution staff of the FIA would be increased aiming at making the agency more efficient.

He emphasised that FIA needs to especially focus on the Financial Action Task Force, (FATF) related tasks to curb the money laundering, enhanced cybercrime investigations and forensics, action against cartels and mega corruption cases for better service delivery and accountability.

The advisor directed the Director General, FIA to prepare a comprehensive working paperto revamp the FIA academy so that the Academy can be transformed into an international institution for investigative studies.

He lauded the professionalism of FIA with regard to handling the menace of cybercrimes and redressal of public complaints despite the shortage of resources.