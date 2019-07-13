Prime Minister advisor visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad, reviews arrangements

Coordinator for Hajj Operations and Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Saturday visited Hajj Complex here at Hayatabad and inquired about the facilities being provided to pilgrims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Coordinator for Hajj Operations and Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab Saturday visited Hajj Complex here at Hayatabad and inquired about the facilities being provided to pilgrims.

He also apprised himself about the problems of pilgrims and directed to resolve them on basis of priority. He also visited banks, vaccinations, immigration and airline counters there and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for pilgrims in the Hajj complex.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, PM Advisor said that faithful would witness a clear difference in the Hajj arrangements during their visit to holy place this year. He said that government has taken all the measure to facilitate and help pilgrims during Hajj.

He said that action would be taken against those found guilty of ignoring their duties in Hajj operation nor any compromise would be made on providing facilities and assistance to visiting pilgrims.

He said that on the keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Saudi authorities have increased Hajj quota from 184000 to 200,000 from 184000 adding that Road to Mecca project from Islamabad and direct Hajj flights from Quetta are the milestone achievements of Federal government.

He said that Road to Mecca project would be extended to all the airports of the country next year. He said that government and private Hajj schemes have being monitored under the directives of Prime Minister and no stone would be left unturned for the provision of better facilities to intending pilgrims.

He said that 19500 pilgrims would perform Hajj from Peshawar and 25000 to 60000 rupees would be reimbursed to pilgrims this year.