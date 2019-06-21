UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Agrees To Formation Of Special Committee On Charter Of Economy: Asad Qaiser

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:38 PM

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Committee on Charter of Economy: Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed on constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed on constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges.

In tweets on his social media account, he said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.

"We will get the opposition onboard for the greater cause of our country," Asad added.

He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.

"I hope the government and opposition will contribute for the greater cause."

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Social Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

2 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

3 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

3 minutes ago

CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plasti ..

3 minutes ago

England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.