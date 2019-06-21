Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Committee on Charter of Economy: Asad Qaiser

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:38 PM
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran Khan had agreed on constitution of a Special Committee on Charter of Economy to cope with economic challenges
In tweets on his social media account, he said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and they discussed different legislative, political and economic issues.
"We will get the opposition onboard for the greater cause of our country," Asad added.
He said this special committee for economy will consider only current economic conditions and will propose solutions.
"I hope the government and opposition will contribute for the greater cause."