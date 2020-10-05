Prime Minister, aide discuss energy sector reforms

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with his newly appointed Special Assistant on Power Tabish Gohar and discussed the ways for improvement in energy sector

They discussed the need for effective implementation of reforms in energy sector.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar was also present on the occasion.

Separately, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on the prime minister and discussed the matters of importance.

