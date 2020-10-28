UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Aide Visits Dir Colony, Offers Fateha For Blast Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:35 PM

Prime Minister aide visits Dir Colony, offers fateha for blast victims

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi Wednesday visited Spin Jamaat (Mosque), Dir Colony and offered fateha for those martyred in terror incident in madrassa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi Wednesday visited Spin Jamaat (Mosque), Dir Colony and offered fateha for those martyred in terror incident in madrassa.

Talking to media on the occasion, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi said that he is visiting Spin Jumaat on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Kham. He said culprits involved in this barbaric act have nothing to do with humanity.

"I am proud to be students of madrassa and the martyred students are children of Pakistan", he said added that enemies of the country would fail to achieve their ulterior motives by such acts of cowardice.

PM aide said that India was involved in funding of groups in Afghanistan and Pakistan has been being targeted for talking about peace in neighboring Afghanistan.

Moulana Tahir said that nation would not forget martyred of motherland and their sacrifices for the country would always be remembered.

He said that peace in both the countries was interconnected and the entire nation was united to thwart nefarious designs of enemies that wants to disturb peace and harmony in the country.

He also prayed for early recovery of injured in Dir Colony blast and granting courage to bereaved family members.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Afghanistan Prime Minister Dir 2020 Mosque Family Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture announces winners of ‘Dubai Creati ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

53 minutes ago

Prime Minister for providing all possible faciliti ..

3 minutes ago

Eleven small dams to be completed by July 2022 : C ..

3 minutes ago

Maldives Welcomes Opening of First-Ever US Embassy ..

3 minutes ago

Tap water in Hyderabad not drinkable, SEPA serves ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.