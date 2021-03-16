Prime Minister AJK hopeful to retain power in next general elections

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Tuesday that they would retain power again in the next general elections in AJK in view of its tremendous performance He said that the next elections would be held on time in free, fair and transparent manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Tuesday that they would retain power again in the next general elections in AJK in view of its tremendous performance He said that the next elections would be held on time in free, fair and transparent manner.

Addressing a high level meeting of central leaders, cabinet ministers and district presidents of the ruling party in the on Tuesday, Haider said a consultative meeting of representatives of all Constituencies would be arranged to formulate a comprehensive strategy for next general elections of AJK.

Referring to the situation prevailing in IIOJK , he said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Jammu Kashmir with continual abortive attempts to crush the popular indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

He said inflexible attitude of Indian government has jeopardized the peace of the entire region.

AJK Prime Minister said permanent provincial status of Gilgit Baltistan could not be established according to the United Nations resolutions.

The meeting decided to celebrate Pakistan Day, falling on March 23 in a befitting manner throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"Elaborated programmes are being chalked out to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervor across AJK", the PM added.