Prime Minister AJK meets Speaker National Assembly

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and expressed gratitude for convening the Joint Session of the Parliament over Kashmir

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser assured him that Pakistan's parliament and its people stood with Kashmiri brethren.

He said that unilateral decision of Indian Government had exposed it in front of the world, said a press release issued here.

Matters pertaining to recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were also discussed.