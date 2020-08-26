Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider, SAPM Dr Moeed discuss prevailing Kashmir situation

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan met SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan met SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss situation in Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan's government in pursuing the Kashmir cause.

He expressed confidence in the steps taken by the government of Pakistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf thanked AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

He said that the whole nation was standing with Kashmiris.

Pakistan would continue to raise voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris, he said.