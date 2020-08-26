UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider, SAPM Dr Moeed Discuss Prevailing Kashmir Situation

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider, SAPM Dr Moeed discuss prevailing Kashmir situation

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan met SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss situation in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan met SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss situation in Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Pakistan's government in pursuing the Kashmir cause.

He expressed confidence in the steps taken by the government of Pakistan.

Dr Moeed Yusuf thanked AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

He said that the whole nation was standing with Kashmiris.

Pakistan would continue to raise voice in the world for the rights of Kashmiris, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

FinTech &amp; HealthTech investments in Dubai and ..

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 57,419 COVID-19 tests, an ..

11 minutes ago

Emirati women are key drivers of future economy: J ..

11 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi reviews e-connectivity system use ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Police introduces &#039;Global Police Indica ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police 999 and 901 celebrate Emirati Women&# ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.