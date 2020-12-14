Prime Minister allocates Portfolio of Revenue to Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday allocated the Portfolio of Revenue to Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday allocated the Portfolio of Revenue to Federal Minister for Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

After the allocation of the Portfolio of Revenue in addition to Finance, Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will now be Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by rule 3(4) of the Rules of business, 1973, the prime minister has been pleased to allocate the Portfolio of Revenue to Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Minister for Finance, with immediate effect. Consequently, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh will now be the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue," reads the notification.

