UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Always Consults Cabinet Members For Taking High-level Decisions: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Prime Minister always consults cabinet members for taking high-level decisions: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always consulted cabinet members for taking high-level decisions for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always consulted cabinet members for taking high-level decisions for the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also consulting the cabinet members for resolving national issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on army chief appointment, he said the prime minister reserves the authorities to appoint army chief on merit.

In reply to a question about Toshakhana, he said PTI chief Imran Khan should come forward and tell the truth to nation about selling precious gifts of Toshakhana. Imran Khan should challenge the claim of selling Toshakhana gifts in the court, he added.

A false narrative promoted by Imran Khan had been exposed before the public, Kaira said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Qamar Zaman Kaira TV Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Austria Opposes Expansion of EU's Borderless Schen ..

Austria Opposes Expansion of EU's Borderless Schengen Area - Minister

1 minute ago
 US Looking for Administrative Support for Chernoby ..

US Looking for Administrative Support for Chernobyl Projects in Ukraine - Statem ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Aware of US Decision to Recommend Legal Immu ..

Biden Aware of US Decision to Recommend Legal Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince - W ..

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 3 ..

CM Balochistan hands over restoration letters to 361 sacked employees of C&W dep ..

4 minutes ago
 US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support ..

US Congressman Jeffries Asks Colleagues to Support His US House Democrat Leaders ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands That International Organizations Co ..

Moscow Demands That International Organizations Condemn Execution of Russian PoW ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.