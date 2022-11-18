Prime Minister always consults cabinet members for taking high-level decisions: Qamar Zaman Kaira

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif always consulted cabinet members for taking high-level decisions for the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also consulting the cabinet members for resolving national issues, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on army chief appointment, he said the prime minister reserves the authorities to appoint army chief on merit.

In reply to a question about Toshakhana, he said PTI chief Imran Khan should come forward and tell the truth to nation about selling precious gifts of Toshakhana. Imran Khan should challenge the claim of selling Toshakhana gifts in the court, he added.

A false narrative promoted by Imran Khan had been exposed before the public, Kaira said.