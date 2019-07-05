Prime Minister always remains committed to his goals: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan always remained committed to his goals and passage of the federal budget 2019-20 by the parliament was one of its precedents.

The prime minister had showed his desire for changing the law pertaining to the issuance of production orders of legislators and he would get the needful done despite the opposition's efforts to the contrary, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said those facing cases for corruption, money laundering and fake bank accounts were trying hard to use the parliament as shelter.

However, lack of the required strength in Senate could not stop the government from taking initiatives in the larger national interest, she added.

She said the government believed in equal rights and implementation of laws equally for every citizen.

Responding to a question regarding Jahangir Tareen, she said he did not hold any government office. He was just a sincere supporter of the prime minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was not against the law.