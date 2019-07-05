UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Always Remains Committed To His Goals: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

Prime Minister always remains committed to his goals: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan always remained committed to his goals and passage of the federal budget 2019-20 by the parliament was one of its precedents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan always remained committed to his goals and passage of the federal budget 2019-20 by the parliament was one of its precedents.

The prime minister had showed his desire for changing the law pertaining to the issuance of production orders of legislators and he would get the needful done despite the opposition's efforts to the contrary, she said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Firdous said those facing cases for corruption, money laundering and fake bank accounts were trying hard to use the parliament as shelter.

However, lack of the required strength in Senate could not stop the government from taking initiatives in the larger national interest, she added.

She said the government believed in equal rights and implementation of laws equally for every citizen.

Responding to a question regarding Jahangir Tareen, she said he did not hold any government office. He was just a sincere supporter of the prime minister and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which was not against the law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Senate Prime Minister Parliament Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Bank Money From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

12 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

12 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

12 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

14 minutes ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

14 minutes ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.