Prime Minister always supported talks on peace in Afghanistan: Zahid Sheikh

February 22, 2022

Ex Ambassador Major General (Retd), Zahid Mubashir Sheikh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always supported talks on peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Ex Ambassador Major General (Retd), Zahid Mubashir Sheikh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always supported talks on peace in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan had also discouraged war against Afghanistan, he said while talking to ptv. He said China, Pakistan and Russia could play a vital role for better future of Afghan people.

Commenting on upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia, he said Pakistan would have discussion with Head of the State of Russia, on peace and security of Afghanistan. He said Afghan was a brave nation and no foreign power could occupy this territory.

About the role of India in the region, he said India did not have good relations with regional countries.

Humayun Khan, an analyst said that PM Imran Khan had clearly stated in many interviews that Pakistan would never be part of any camp or bloc.

He said Pakistan had strong desire to promote friendly relations with Russia but India had been involved in hatching propaganda for creating distance between Russia and Pakistan.

He said India with the help of anti-Pakistan forces had tried to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Nohaiz Sahi, an expert said that Russia had been participating in joint military and naval exercises with Pakistan. He said Pakistan's relations with Central Asian States, was remarkable.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had welcomed recent statement given by Russian President on Islamophobia.

He hoped that upcoming official tour of PM to Russian Federation would help address health, education, economic and security issues of Afghanistan.

>