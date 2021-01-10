UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Always Works For Poor People's Welfare: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welfare: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan had always thought for the welfare of poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday Prime Minister Imran Khan had always thought for the welfare of poor people.

The initiatives like Ehsaas Programme, Health Cards, and shelter homes taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government manifested his vision of improving the living conditions of the underprivileged segments of the society, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said terrorism to a great extent had been eliminated from the country due to effective policies of the government and operations of the law enforcing agencies.

He said the occasional terror acts like Hazara miners' massacre were still occurring as India was trying to create unrest in Pakistan by promoting sectarianism.

India was even financing terrorists and other extremist elements.

The government was, however, committed to root out the terrorist networks completely so that incidents Machh killings might not occur in future.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement's leadership had themselves buried their politics. There were fissures in the opposition alliance, he added.

He said the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's leaders based on lies and hypocrisy as they tried to do politicking over the Machh incident.

To another query. he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying cordial relations. The Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan soon, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Visit Saudi Alliance Saudi Arabia Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Indonesian C.G. expires of cardiac arrest

30 minutes ago

Majority of Americans want immediate removal of Pr ..

34 minutes ago

Saudi Arabian National Airline to Resume Flights t ..

34 minutes ago

Boeing in Contact With Airline After Crash, Ready ..

34 minutes ago

Three suspects held during search operation

38 minutes ago

Four robbers held from house in G-6

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.