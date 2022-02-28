UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Announced Big Relief Package For People: Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Prime Minister announced big relief package for people: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a big relief package to the people during his address to the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a big relief package to the people during his address to the nation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said reduction in the petroleum and electricity prices was a big relief form the Prime Minister at the time when petroleum prices were going upward at international level. The minister said, the relief would pay better effect on the lives of common man, adding that although the government was facing challenge of inflation but it was providing relief to the people in difficult circumstances.

He said the Opposition was playing politics on the relief package instead of appreciating the package.

Replying to a question, he said that the Prime Minister was a fighter person who had always combat in difficult situation as he had great sympathies for the common man and wanted to uplift their living standard.

Shibli Faraz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general election with clear majority on the basis of its five years performance.

He said that most of the cases registered against the Opposition leaders during their government tenures were going to be matured and they were worried about that, adding that all the looters and plunders were united against the government but it was not scared from any move of the Opposition parties.

The Opposition wanted to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government as they were using different tactics for the purpose but they would not succeed in that regard, he added.

He said that the government would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of corrupts and process would be continued till its logical end. He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership was sitting abroad and enjoying their life but was showing fake sympathies with the people of the country from there and if they were real leaders then they should return to the country and lead them.

>