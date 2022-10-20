UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Announces 20,000 Internships For Engineers, 75 Scholarships For Top Universities

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for engineers, 75 scholarships for top universities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced initiatives of providing 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students for studies in the top universities of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced initiatives of providing 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students for studies in the top universities of the world.

The Ministry of Planning and Development will carry out the youth initiatives, which also include spending of Rs 40 billion in 20 most underdeveloped districts and building of 250 mini sports complexes.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister said the programme would be expanded further and more initiatives would be launched for the youth, who were a considerable part of the population.

Referring to his initiatives as Punjab chief minister, he said the government of Pakistan Muslim League(N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif had undertaken different programmes for providing high quality education, scholarships and laptops to millions of students.

/More

