Prime Minister Announces Assistance For Victims Of Rains, Floods

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced an assistance package for the victims of rains and floods in the country.

He approved emergency financial assistance for the families and children of those who died during the floods and rains.

The prime minister ordered payment of Rs one million for heirs of every person who lost his life during the calamity.

He said fifty percent of the financial assistance will be given by the Federal government while the remaining amount will be given by the provincial governments.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that all possible assistance should be ensured for the families of those who died in the natural disaster.

