Prime Minister Announces Big Relief Package For People: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a big relief package for the people in his address to the nation

Talking to a private news channel, he said reduction in the petroleum and electricity prices was a big relief by the prime minister at the time when petroleum prices were going upward at international level.

The minister said, the relief would have better affect on the lives of common man, adding that although the government was facing challenge of inflation but it was providing relief to the people in difficult circumstances.

He said the Opposition was doing politics on the relief package instead of appreciating it.

Replying to a question, he said that the prime minister had great sympathies for the common man and wanted to uplift their living standard.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general election with clear majority on the basis of its five years performance.

He said all the looters and plunders had been united against the government but it was not scared of the Opposition parties.

The Opposition wanted to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government as they were using different tactics for the purpose but they would not succeed in that regard, he added.

He said that the government would not make any compromise over the matter of accountability of corrupts and process would be continued till its logical end.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was enjoying life abroad and showing fake sympathies with the country's people and if he was the real leader he should return to Pakistan and lead them.

