UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Announces Establishment Of A New University In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Prime Minister announces establishment of a new university in Karachi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday while stressing upon timely completion of important development projects like Karachi Circular Railway and K-4, announced establishment of a new university in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday while stressing upon timely completion of important development projects like Karachi Circular Railway and K-4, announced establishment of a new university in Karachi.

The prime minister visited MQM-P head office to meet the leadership of MQM. The MQM leadership felicitated the prime minister on his election. They assured to work closely with the Federal government for the welfare of the residents, the development and progress of the province, particularly of Karachi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by convenor MQM Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convenor Aamir Khan, Syed Aminul Haq, Dr Faroogh Naseem and Kanwar Jameel. Members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Ahsan Iqbal and others were present during the meeting. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the meeting. The prime minister appreciated the coalition parties' resolve for the public welfare.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly MQM Prime Minister Chief Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Khalid Maqbool Aamir Khan Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Murad Ali Shah Media Government

Recent Stories

Switzerland Adopts 5th Package of EU Sanctions on ..

Switzerland Adopts 5th Package of EU Sanctions on Russia, Bans Coal, Wood, Vodka ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Conflict Setting in Motion Potential Vicio ..

Ukraine Conflict Setting in Motion Potential Vicious Circle of Inflation - Guter ..

1 minute ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing

Profiteers fined for overpricing

1 minute ago
 DC reviews arrangements for vaccination campaign

DC reviews arrangements for vaccination campaign

1 minute ago
 IGP joins policemen in Iftar at Golra Mor

IGP joins policemen in Iftar at Golra Mor

1 minute ago
 Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.