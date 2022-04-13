Prime Minister announces establishment of a new university in Karachi

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday while stressing upon timely completion of important development projects like Karachi Circular Railway and K-4, announced establishment of a new university in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday while stressing upon timely completion of important development projects like Karachi Circular Railway and K-4, announced establishment of a new university in Karachi.

The prime minister visited MQM-P head office to meet the leadership of MQM. The MQM leadership felicitated the prime minister on his election. They assured to work closely with the Federal government for the welfare of the residents, the development and progress of the province, particularly of Karachi, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by convenor MQM Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convenor Aamir Khan, Syed Aminul Haq, Dr Faroogh Naseem and Kanwar Jameel. Members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Ahsan Iqbal and others were present during the meeting. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the meeting. The prime minister appreciated the coalition parties' resolve for the public welfare.