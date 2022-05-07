Prime Minister announces mega development package for Shangla

Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday afternoon announced a mega development package for speedy uplift of Shangla district

The Prime Minister announced Rs 2 billion grant for development of Shangla and resolution of problems of the area.

He said 132 KV grid station at Poran would be completed in three months. He also announced construction of a Medical College at Shangla.

The Prime Minister said that there would be no shortage of wheat flour in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and asked the KP Government to facilitate and ensure the just distribution of Punjab flour to its people on prescribed rate.