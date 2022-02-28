UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Announces Rs 10 Reduction In Oil & Rs 5 In Power Prices; Assures No Increase Till Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Prime Minister announces Rs 10 reduction in oil & Rs 5 in power prices; assures no increase till budget

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a big initiative to protect the masses from the impact of global inflationary trends, on Monday unveiled a major relief package, including Rs 10 per litre reduction in petroleum prices, Rs 5 per unit cut in electricity tariff and some other measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a big initiative to protect the masses from the impact of global inflationary trends, on Monday unveiled a major relief package, including Rs 10 per litre reduction in petroleum prices, Rs 5 per unit cut in electricity tariff and some other measures.

"The government has decided not to increase the prices of petrol and diesel as well as electricity tariff till the next budget," Imran Khan said in his televised address to the nation.

The prime minister also announced to enhance the cash assistance, provided to eight million families under the government's Ehsaas Programme, from the current Rs 12,000 to 14,000 to help the poor people.

He announced an internship programme for the unemployed youth, under which those with a graduate degree, would be offered Rs 30,000 per month through a transparent and merit-based system.

The prime minister in his 40-minute speech spoke at length on multiple issues of national importance, including the foreign policy, amendment in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Ordinance, and his government's challenges and achievements including on the economic front.

Imran Khan announced 2.6 million educational scholarships, saying Rs 38 billion would be allocated for the purpose.

He also announced various incentives for the promotion of the information technology (IT) sector, including 100% tax exemption for companies and freelancers, 100 % waiver on repatriation of capital and foreign exchange, and elimination of capital gains tax for startups.

The prime minister said the investment from the overseas Pakistanis, including through joint ventures, would enjoy tax-holiday for five years.

He further said that the government would spend Rs 460 billion for the provision of interest-free loans to the youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to start businesses, low-income groups to construct their own houses, and farmers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Petrol Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exchange Poor Budget From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Economy continues to be strong, says monthly econo ..

Economy continues to be strong, says monthly economic outlook

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PTA meets Secretary General APT

Chairman PTA meets Secretary General APT

18 minutes ago
 20 dead in rebel attack in east DR Congo

20 dead in rebel attack in east DR Congo

18 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid discusses bilateral ties with Turkis ..

Sheikh Rashid discusses bilateral ties with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister

45 minutes ago
 Zardari fears end of his politics of plunder: Mura ..

Zardari fears end of his politics of plunder: Murad Saeed

45 minutes ago
 ACDC hold annual advisory board meeting to review ..

ACDC hold annual advisory board meeting to review its performance

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>