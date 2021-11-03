UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Announces Rs 120 B Food Subsidy Package For 130m People

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced "country's biggest ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion providing 30% discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people for ebbing away the impact of inflation from them.

The prime minister, in his televised address to the nation, said 20 million families would benefit from the subsidy package to be funded jointly by the Federal and provincial governments.

Under the package, the beneficiaries would avail a 30% discount on the said three food commodities for next six months.

He said the subsidy package was apart from the ongoing different programs under Ehsaas Initiative worth Rs 260 billion affecting 120 million families.

